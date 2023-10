BOZEMAN — City leaders passed an ordinance banning certain short-term rentals during the Bozeman City Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Commissioners voted to ban any future Type 3 short-term rentals.



Type 3 rentals are ones where the owner doesn't live on-site at the residence at all.

The Commission passed this while amending the ordinance to grandfather in currently-permitted Type 3 short-term rental units.

The original ordinance was going to ban all pre-existing Type 3 rentals.