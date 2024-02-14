Bozeman city leaders demand embattled city manager's resignation

BOZEMAN — Embattled Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich was asked for his resignation by city leaders following a special city commission meeting on Monday.

Bozeman city commissioners said they received more than 100 letters from concerned residents following a leaked video of Mihelich disparaging his colleagues on the city commission.

They finally got a chance to voice those concerns at a Monday evening public meeting.

Bozeman residents flooded City Hall for a special meeting where commissioners voted five to zero requesting Mihelich resign after the leaked video showing him complaining about Mayor Terry Cunningham to co-worker Anna Bentley.

Cunningham and his fellow commissioners took time to express their feelings about the video, describing it as:

"Devastating" - Jennifer Madgic

"It was a gut punch to all of us—the content of the video was disturbing." - Cunningham

The crowd gathered their notes and took to the podium to voice their feelings about Mihelich’s behavior and how commissioners should move forward.

"They want you to stand for dignity, stability, professionalism, excellence," said one person.

"This fellow exposed himself, as did Anna Bentley," said another. Bentley is the director of community development for the City of Bozeman.

Commissioners voted unanimously requesting the city attorney draft complaints to the board of ethics related to the conduct of Mihelich’s actions.

Mihelich was invited to speak at the meeting but has not been heard from since he issued a written apology after the leaked video surfaced.

If Mihelich voluntarily resigns, he will not be eligible for severance, which under his contract would mean 12 months of salary, with 18% of that salary put into a retirement fund.

According to City Attorney Greg Sullivan, if Mihelich doesn’t resign, commissioners could vote to suspend him.

Until then, Mihelich remains on paid administrative leave. He has until the end of the day on February 14 to respond to the city’s request for his resignation.