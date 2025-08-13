Bozeman clears streets, relocating RVs for housing solutions

BOZEMAN — Streets in Bozeman that were once lined with campers are now empty.

You may be wondering where all those campers went. MTN learned that tucked away at the Bozeman Solid Waste Convenience Site is where the nearly 30 campers and cars are currently being stored.

“And since August of 2023, there’s been about 140 that have gone through there,” said City of Bozeman neighborhood services and code compliance program manager Benjamin Bailey.

We asked Bailry what his job has looked like since Ordinance 2172 has dramatically reduced the number of urban campers.

“It’s changed a lot and there’s been a lot of success stories with people getting into housing. Today, I know four people who were previously experiencing homelessness that have gotten into city affordable housing projects," Bailey said.

Six others are currently on a waitlist. But, as the urban campers are getting into permanent homes? MTN was curious about what’s happening to their mobile homes.

“Since 2023, in August, when the urban camping population was much greater? Any abandoned vehicles were taken to that area because of the size of those campers," Bailey explained the vehicles are taken to Bozeman’s Solid Waste Convenience Site.

Although the urban camping population has dwindled, the service is still active. Anytime an abandoned camper is found, it receives a notice.

“A notice of abandoned or junk vehicle sticker,” Bailey said.

A camper will receive a notice of towing after a certain amount of time.

“If this sticker is placed on any vehicle in the city of Bozeman, then it’s on the tow list and towing will occur within 24 hours," Bailey told MTN.

We asked Bailey if it costs the camper owners anything to be towed. He said it doesn't, but it does cost the city.

“Between January 1, 2025, and July 1, 2025, it costs about $11,500," Bailey said.

We were able to walk around and take a look at some of these abandoned campers and to our surprise, some are still full of personal items.

Bailey says when the vehicles are towed to the convenience site and a letter is sent to the last registered owner of the vehicle.

They’re placed inside an electric-fenced area, where they’re stored for at least 30 days, waiting for anyone to claim them.

“A lot of times, they have no interest in them. And a lot of times they end up going to get crushed," Bailey shared.

Bailey noted the area near WinCo will be shut down for permitted urban camping by the end of August. The last remaining permitted area is by the warming center, but in October, Ordinance 2172 sunsets and camping in the city of Bozeman will be prohibited.

“I can say there’s people living in the campers that are left," Bailey said. "And those are the ones we’re focusing our efforts on, trying to find those alternate housing options for them."