Bozeman crews respond to report of a missing person

Bozeman Police responded to a report of a developmentally disabled missing person shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The missing person was reported walking outside without any winter gear.

After searching the home, Bozeman Police requested help from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.

Search and Rescue, Bozeman Fire, and American Medical Response assisted with the search.

Search and Rescue dog teams joined in the search.

The person was eventually located, medically evaluated, and returned to their residence.