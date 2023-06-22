Bozeman sushi restaurant faces 2nd wrongful death lawsuit after suspected foodborne illness outbreak

BOZEMAN - A Houston-based law firm announced on Thursday that it has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dave's Sushi on behalf of the estate of William Lewis, who reportedly died on April 18, 2023, after eating at the restaurant on April 17.

Lewis died at his home in Broadwater County after becoming severely ill and dehydrated, according to Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser.

A relative allegedly told Sheriff Rauser that Lewis had eaten at Dave's Sushi the night before his death.

The lawsuit was filed in Gallatin County District Court by the law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with Chuck Watson of the Watson Law Office in Bozeman.

Ron Simon & Associates William Lewis pictured with his wife, Kelli

In May, the husband of a Belgrade woman who also reportedly died after eating at Dave’s Sushi filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant.

Donna Ventura died in the ICU at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center on April 29, after having eaten lunch at Dave's on April 17.

Dave's also faces a lawsuit from E. Hill, a Bozeman man who claims he became sick after eating at Dave's on April 17.

An investigation into the illness outbreak linked to Dave's Sushi is ongoing, and no specific pathogen has yet been identified as the cause.

Dave's Sushi reopened on May 25, having been cleared by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

