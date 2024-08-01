Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Bridger Aerospace helps spot wildfires across Montana

When the thunderstorm rolled into the Bitterroot on July 24, lighting strikes started fires all over the area
Bridger Aerospace Thermal
Bridger Aerospace
Bridger Aerospace Thermal
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — When a thunderstorm rolled into the Bitterroot on July 24, lighting strikes started fires all over the area, some of which were spotted by planes from Bridger Aerospace using military-grade sensors.

Bridger Aerospace — which focuses on both the hardware and software of fighting wildfires — spotted a total of nine fires last week.

With a combination of spotting planes and aerial tankers equipped with high-tech sensors and a program that collects and relays all the data to crews on the ground.

The program that Bridger Aerospace uses is an app that collects publicly available fire data from a range of sources and compiles it all into a package for crews on the ground.

The app provides the most accurate real-time data possible, helping improve the safety of firefighters.

“Everything that we do from early detection to command and control to suppression really is for saving lives and property. But really the first and foremost concern, on our minds, is the firefighters on the ground” said Bridger Aerospace CEO Sam Davis.

One interesting fact to note about the sensors that Bridger Aerospace uses is that they can see something the size of a bowling ball roughly nine miles away.

Wildfire Watch
Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Stage I fire restrictions announced for Northwest Montana

MTN News
California Wildfires

National News

Park Fire grows to 389K acres as high temps drive fire risk across the US West

Scripps News Staff
Waitress speaking with customer

Western Montana News

Lincoln restaurant feeding those fighting nearby wildfire

Allie Kaiser
Black Mountain Fire near Lincoln

Wildfire Watch

Very little growth reported at Black Mountain Fire near Lincoln

MTN News
Flathead fire

Wildfire Watch

Wildfire conditions remain dangerous in Northwest Montana

Sean Wells
Sullivan Fire

Wildfire Watch

CSKT Division of Fire working 3 fires on the Flathead Reservation (July 30)

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader