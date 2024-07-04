Butcher helps serve up Montana-raised beef for the 4th of July

BUTTE — What could be more patriotic than serving a hamburger that came from a cow that was basically raised in your backyard?

Excelsior Meats on Butte’s upper west side is serving that product and more.

"Everything — start to finish — happens in Montana and especially on the ground beef and burger side of things—that's rare to find," says Mac Anderson, a butcher and co-owner of Excelsior Meats.

Anderson says if you want burgers made from cows raised in Montana you usually have to buy half an animal. But right here in Butte, you can pop into the little neighborhood meat shop on the hill and pick up steak, ground beef, and even pork that is raised and prepared locally.

"We take a lot of pride in that we buy these animals here locally from several different local ranchers and that we even finish-feed those animals here in Montana and then we process them right here in town," says Anderson.

For that reason, if you need to feed your family or the neighborhood Anderson says you just can’t beat Excelsior Meats’ hamburgers.

"Hamburgers and hot dogs, of course, are always a big deal for the holidays. I mean, we’ll sell probably 200 pounds of hot dogs and probably 4-to-600 pounds of hamburger patties and then in addition to all the other goodies that everybody gets," says Anderson.

Excelsior Meats is located on Excelsior Avenue and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They'll be closed on July 4 but will open on July 5 just in time for your weekend barbecuing needs.