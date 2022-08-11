Butte buys National Guard Armory building

BUTTE — While the Army National Guard unit in Butte is making plans to move into a new facility, Butte-Silver Bow agreed to buy the guard’s current building, claiming it’s a deal too good to pass up.

“The current facility is in really good shape and it’s a valuable piece of property for Butte-Silver Bow to acquire,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The National Guard armory, which is located off Gilman Avenue next to Stodden Park, plans to move to a new facility that’s being constructed at the Montana Connections industrial park located southwest of Butte.

The Council of Commissioners recently unanimously voted to approve purchasing the current facility for $2.2 million.

“You couldn’t build that facility for $5 million that’s down there,” said Gallagher.

Butte plans to use the guard building to house its Reclamation Department, which is currently housed in a building at the Kelley Mine.

The city plans to sell the Kelley Mine building to Headframe Spirits Distillery and use part of the money to help offset the cost of the guard building purchase.

“We’re trying to build a legacy up here on the hill, we’re trying to build a company that’s going to last 40 or 50 years, and really you need the space to do that and luckily this warehouse has the space,” said Headframe Spirits co-owner John McKee.

Gallagher added, “and we’ll look for those other funding sources, so we don’t have to impact the local taxpayers with the purchase of this.”

The Army National Guard’s new facility is expected to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.