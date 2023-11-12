Butte candy store owners credit community support for quick reopening after truck crashed into building

BUTTE — Shepperd’s Candy in Butte could not ask for a worse time of the year to have their business interrupted by an accident.

But two weeks after a pickup truck smashed into the front of their business, they’re back making candy again.

The accident may have crushed the front of their store, but it didn’t crush their spirit.

“We’ve been very positive and we’re focusing on the positive. That’s the kind of people we are. We, again, look at an obstacle and figure out how do you go over it,” said co-owner Mary Gallardo.

This obstacle happened early on October 21, 2023, when a truck lost control and slammed into the business that’s been at 2405 Harrison Avenue since 1954. It crushed a room where many of the candies for the holiday season had just been made.

“Our chocolate supply was destroyed and, in fact, the afternoon before the truck went through the building, I had just finished the dark chocolate line for the season,” said co-owner Ron Gallardo.

The incident temporarily shut down the business while they made necessary repairs to reopen, but it put them behind 40 production days. It will affect how they make and pack candy.

“Typically, we would hire six people to do this. This year, with our modified production, my plan is kind of two-and-a-half people,” said Mary Gallardo.

It's hard to believe, but just two weeks ago, one room was just a pile of debris, a scene of utter destruction.

But they’ve managed to put up temporary walls and soon they will be able to use the room again to pack candy for the Christmas season.

“We’re going to do what we can do and next year we’ll be back up to full speed,” said Ron Gallardo.

The Gallardos credit all the positive support from the community for opening back up so quickly.

“We’re so overwhelmed by the outpour of support from the community, from the cooperation from all the county officials and thank you to Butte and thank you to southwest Montana,” said Ron Gallardo.

Until the business can increase its inventory, the hours of operation will be limited to Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.