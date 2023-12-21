Butte church to hold 'Blue Christmas' service for those struggling

BUTTE — Christmas is not always a happy time for some, so a Butte church is hosting a special service for those struggling this holiday season.

St. John's Episcopal Church is hosting a Blue Christmas service on Thursday evening — on the winter solstice — that is geared toward those who are feeling down this holiday season.

The event will include music, a candle lighting ceremony to honor those they've lost, and a chance to share their struggles with others.

Organizers say many people have difficulties this time of year.

“Maybe they've lost a loved one, maybe they're facing unemployment, or they're distressed by the war in the world or maybe they struggle with depression or anxiety, so for a lot of reasons not everybody is totally, 100% happy at Christmas,” said Jim Fay, senior warden at the church.