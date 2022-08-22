Butte hospital offers guidance to mothers struggling to breastfeed their babies

BUTTE - Whether it’s breastfeeding, formula feeding, or a mix, mothers can find the information and help they need to feed their newborn babies at the lactation clinic in St. James Healthcare.

"It was a struggle to start, but it got easier as we went and kind of fixed the problems, but I guess I’m lucky cause I didn’t know any different," said Kaycee Hould.

Hould gave birth to her first son, Kyden, in August of last year and had trouble breastfeeding him. His weight was not improving no matter what Hould did to get him to latch.

"I reached out to Jessica and she was amazing to be able to help me and give me the tools I needed to be able to breastfeed," said Hould.

Jessica Walsh, an international board-certified lactation consultant, has been working at St. James Hospital for 17 years and is now leading the outpatient lactation clinic.

"I can help [mothers] with feeding and tips and things like that too so it’s not always just for breastfeeding," said Walsh.

While the infant formula shortage appears to be easing up, Walsh has been receiving calls from mothers worried about not being able to feed their babies.

"I’ve actually had a couple of moms come in for some information on relactation where they delivered, they maybe breastfed for a little while or maybe not at all and then a couple of months down the road started having getting formula and wanted some information on how they could get their milk back," said Walsh.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urges if you can’t find formula in stock to find safe substitutes like trying a new formula and talking with your pediatrician for advice.

Kyden is now weaned off breast milk and Hould couldn’t be any happier to complete her breastfeeding journey.

"Somebody as kind and sweet as Jessica cheering you on saying no that’s completely normal and actually giving you a perception of what normal is is amazing not only for my mental health but to continue feeding [Kyden]," said Hould.