Butte mine settlement to help Butte improve backflow system in city water

BUTTE — The money received in a settlement between Montana Resources and Butte-Silver Bow over last summer’s water contamination scare will be used to improve the city’s back-flow system to prevent future contamination.

“That allows us to move forward and start creating a back-flow prevention and have a situation hopefully ever again where we have a cross-connect that could impact the water,” Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said.

The Department of Environmental Quality approved that the Butte mine pay $1.2 million to the city to improve its backflow prevention system.

The city will make sure waterlines and hydrants throughout the city have stop valves to prevent untreated water from flowing back into the municipal water system.

“We’ll focus on businesses, industrial-type connections, and then we’ll move out to residential,” Gallagher said.

A do-not-consume order was placed on much of the city’s water customers in August after Montana Resources determined some untreated mine water may have gotten into the city’s drinking water.

The order was eventually lifted after almost a week when it was determined that the city water was safe.

The mine has since installed a temporary backflow system on its property and will soon install a permanent one.

Butte plans to install water filling stations around the city for contractors to fill up on water instead of having to use fire hydrants.

“Most communities don’t have in place, but it’s something we see as necessary for our community, and it will be protection for the water,” the chief executive said.