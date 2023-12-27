Butte Rescue Mission fed more people in 2023, expects need to keep rising

BUTTE — The Butte Rescue Mission reports that 2023 has been a record year of serving food to the community than they’ve seen since opening a few years ago.

“Oh, it’s so good you guys, it’ll keep you toasty, it’s so chilly outside,” said cook Elizabeth Gardiner.

Butte resident Claude Vail said, “If it wasn’t for this people would be starving, so we’re grateful for this place. I am.”

The Butte Rescue Mission is reporting a 30% increase in people at its free meal program.

The organization serves about 250 meals a day for lunch and dinner.

Shelter officials believe this is due to the rising cost of groceries and lack of affordable housing.

“The price of rents going up, so there’s just not enough paycheck for the month and so people are needing some assistance in food,” said Butte Rescue Mission Director Brayton Erickson.

The Butte Rescue Mission estimates it will serve about 90,000 meals in 2023, which is up from about 77,000 in 2022.

“Oh, this program is absolutely necessary. The community is struggling with food and trying to live,” said Gardiner.

Shelter officials say many of the people who use the free meal program are not homeless and even have jobs — many just don’t have the money for groceries.

“I’m out of work right now, but I’m usually working, but even when I’m working you can’t afford the bills so I still come down here and eat,” said Vail.

The Butte Rescue Mission expects the need will be even greater in the new year and is encouraging people to donate food and clothing to the shelter.