Butte school evacuated after social media threat

BUTTE — A threat on social media has prompted officials to release students from Butte High School on Thursday morning.

There has been no incident reported at this time.

According to a release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester: "This action was taken out of an abundance of caution after a threat to a high school was sent out on the social media platform Snapchat."

Numerous Butte Police officers are on the scene at Butte High School, Lester said all students and staff are safe.

The situation is under investigation.

The following message was sent to parents from the Butte School District: BUTTESD1: Butte High School has been notified of a threat to kill teachers and students at BHS using an automatic rifle. We are currently investigating the threat and out of an abundance of caution we are evacuating the building and sending all students home for the remainder of the day. Buses will be available to provide transportation to students who regularly ride the bus. Parent teacher conferences scheduled tonight will also be canceled. As soon as we get more information regarding the threat we will update you on the school schedule for tomorrow. Thank you

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

