Butte thespians bring Montana history to life with play about a rodeo queen

BUTTE — A group of thespians from Butte is getting a lesson in Montana history as they prepare for their next show that may take them to a stage near you.

"The characters range from the high fantasy to the grounded historical fiction. Obviously, we have our historical figures and then we have several talking eagles; we might have a ghost and a person who can tell the future," says Paisley Wanamaker, the stage manager for the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre.

Wanamaker describes the latest community production that was created by Montana playwrights Jay Kettering, Gwen McKenna, and Fred Crase as a fun little historical romp that places well-known characters in Montana’s past on the same train with an aspiring rodeo queen.

"So this is the story of Alice Greenough, a Red Lodge local who wanted to go compete in her first rodeo," says Wanamaker.

Characters like Janet Rankin and the ghost of a Butte miner join the rodeo queen on the stage, breaking out into song while other characters provide pause for laughter.

Eleven-year-old Drew Carr was chosen for the part of a train robber.

"My part is very goofy and it really takes kind of stealth but, like funny stealth that the audience obviously knows you’re there but the characters don’t," says Carr.

While train robbers for sure existed in the Old West, talking eagles definitely did not.

"I have to be rock-and-rolly because I do have a rock-and-roll song and, I don’t know," sats Frances Shahan, a 10-year-old cast as a talking eagle. She bounces her head around as she shows what her character is like.

"Just like a lot of head movements, um, you can go like this."

Shahan moves her arms in a windmill motion.

"I guess just kind of goofy because talking eagles don’t really exist."

"It’s been really awesome to combine art and theater with actual historical education and really get them interested in Montana history," says Wanamaker.

She says the plan is to take the show on the road later this fall to Red Lodge and other Montana cities, but for now, the show takes place at 6 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Orphan Girl Theatre located below Butte's Mother Lode Theatre.

Tickets cost $23 for general admission and $18 for seniors. It is recommended that tickets are purchased ahead of the showas the 100-seat theater fills up quickly.

