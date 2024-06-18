Butte to consider installing dozens of parking enforcement monitors

BUTTE — Butte's Council of Commissioners will review a proposal this week that could put as many as 50 parking enforcement cameras in Uptown.

The commissioners will consider a five-year contract worth $84,000 to install dozens of SafetyStick meters at intersections in Uptown Butte for the purpose of parking enforcement.

The devices would record license plates of vehicles in violation of two-hour time limits, parking in safety zones, crosswalks, or in front of a fire hydrant.

The contract with the Minnesota-based municipal parking services includes cameras for the Park Street parking garage and hand-held devices for parking enforcement officers.

A representative from MPS will be at the June 19 Council of Commissioners meeting at 7:30 p.m. to answer questions about the proposed contract.