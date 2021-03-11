Butte's Blarney Stones continue their sweet St. Patrick's Day tradition

BUTTE — COVID-19 may have canceled Butte’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, but it couldn’t keep down another tradition – the Blarney Stone.

Workers at the Uptown Café say this sweet and salty treat is popular in Butte.

“We start getting calls in February asking when Blarney Stones are going to be available and then the minute March 1st comes the orders start rushing in,” said baker Mary Mathews.

Each morning the staff makes about 500 of the pastries from scratch by baking them and covering them with buttercream and crushed peanuts. This time last year, COVID-19 shut down operations at the restaurant, but people are buying more this year than ever before.

“They didn’t get Blarney Stones really last year. We shut down at St. Paddy’s Day, so I think they’re anxious to have them back,” said Mathews.

Baker Kevin Mathews added, “I think people are just looking for some normality and people associate the blarney stones with normality, so I think they’re buying them up and enjoying the holiday.”

I gave it my best shot at making a Blarney Stone.

“Okay, doctor, how’s the patient? So, what do I got to do?” I asked Mathews.

“Put a little bit on the bottom to hold it and then you got to show this Blarney who’s the boss,” said Mary Mathews.

“Show the Blarney who’s the boss. I like it. You’re not the boss of me Blarney! Here we go! Oh yeah,” I said.

“You got it!” Mary Mathews said.

Sort of. Well, it wasn’t a perfect Blarney Stone, but they assured me it will taste great.

“This is the best job. I’ve done many jobs in the restaurant business, but baking is the best because it’s like delivering flowers, it makes people happy,” she said.

