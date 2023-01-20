Butte's Montana Folk Festival receives generous funding

BUTTE - This summer's Montana Folk Festival in Butte recently received a generous donation to make sure the event returns.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation along with Montana Resources has donated $100,000 to the festival, plus an additional $100,000 matching grant to help fund the free three-day music festival in Uptown Butte.

This money will help ensure the annual event will return again this summer.

“We're getting a lot of inquiries and people are booking hotel rooms and things and we're pretty sure it's going to come off in July as before and we're hoping to make it bigger and better than we have in the past,” said festival organizer George Everett.

This summer's festival is slated for July 14 -16.