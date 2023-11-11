Butte's Veteran's Day race holds special meaning for one family in Opportunity

OPPORTUNITY — The annual Veteran’s Day race at the Butte Legion has been raising funds and awareness for local veterans for 86 years.

But for one Southwest Montana family, the race also holds a dear memory of their late brother and father — a veteran and avid runner who loved to participate.

"Last year I got in it with him and he took off running but pretty soon he was walking. I mean, he was 75 years old, but I couldn’t catch him," says Dan McGuire of Opportunity.

McGuire says his brother Tom McGuire, a veteran who served in the Army National Guard, could be competitive about the race, but his real reason for racing was to honor other veterans.

"It was all about the veterans, you know? Tom, he just made it a point to make that known," says McGuire.

Shortly after last year’s race Tom McGuire passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 28, and his family is now planning to attend this year's race in his honor.

"He really cherished the Veteran’s Day race the most," says Robert McGuire, one of Tom's sons who lives in Philipsburg.

While Robert doesn’t know the exact number of years his dad spent running the race, he can recall tagging along.

"He’d take all of us kids and taught us to run," says Robert McGuire.

In recent years, Tom began to bring his grandchildren along to the races as well, inspiring the next generation of runners while honoring local veterans.

"Rain, shine, or below zero weather, he was there, and he did the five-mile every time. We miss him. I’m kind of tearing up now thinking about it," says Dan McGuire.

The Veteran's Day race begins at 11:11 a.m. at the Butte American Legion, and race-day registration will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 18 and younger.