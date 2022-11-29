Carroll College kicks off event they hope will become a yearly tradition

HELENA - Carroll College is preparing to brighten up the Christmas holiday with a new tradition, and a new reason for people to visit the campus this December.

They're calling it "A Carroll Christmas" with festivities leading up to Carroll's Christmas break.

Carroll College President John Cech says he hopes this year is just "the first of many" and will start a tradition that students and faculty can celebrate in the future.

"It really started as the idea of members of our facilities team or finance administration and student services all coming together, talking about how can we show and demonstrate the light of christ for Christmas," said Cech.

"And so working with our good friends at Dick Andersen Construction, we were able to put this together. And it's really the start of something that we want to grow and just expand every year," he continued.

From now until Dec. 15, Carroll College will keep up the holiday festivities until the college is off for winter break.

"We have students from across the United States and 21 different countries. And they are they're excited about this because it's a chance for the campus to be able to demonstrate the light, the light to the world and the light to each other," said Cech.

While the festivities are on Carroll's campus, Cech says he also wants it to be a tradition for everyone in the community as well.

"It's about hope and peace and joy. And for each of us to be a light, to be that light to our world and to be that light to each other and for the Helena community, I think this community is so well known for being really a light to the rest of the state. So we are just really excited about this."

Carroll College will offer Christmas strolls from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 as well as from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14 to check out all the lights around the campus. For information on A Carroll Christmas, you can also visit their website here.