Carroll College, St. Peter's Health to explore partnership on health clinic, academic facility

HELENA — St. Peter's Health and Carroll College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will begin the process of exploring a community health clinic and academic facility on the Carroll College campus.

Early designs would put the clinic on the southwest corner of campus and include a new campus entrance and redesigned Founders' Corner.

St. Peter's Health St. Pete says this is a rough draft sketch and is subject to change, if necessary. This sketch looks at Carroll College's Founder's Corner from a street view.

The health and wellness clinic would offer both traditional medicine and alternative therapies. Medical professionals on staff could include a range of disciplines from family medicine to behavioral health, social work, pharmacy and massage or naturopathic medicine.

The facility would also provide training opportunities for Carroll College students pursuing health-related degrees.

It would be operated by St. Peter's Health and serve both the Carroll campus and the greater Helena community. St. Peter's Health would lease land on Carroll's campus and fund the construction of the proposed 20,000-square foot facility.

According to a news release, the "partnership concept is the first of its kind for Catholic higher education and a unique example of a collaboration nationally between a private Catholic college and regional health system."

With the Memorandum of Understanding in place, the next steps are to meet with college, hospital and community stakeholders to develop a conceptual design and a framework for clinical service delivery and future academic use.