Celebrate Mother’s Day in Montana with free fishing

HELENA — Want to do something special for mom this Mother’s Day?

Why not take her fishing? No fishing licenses will be required in Montana over Mother’s Day weekend.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks notes that while a fishing license is not needed, a Conservation License is still required to access most state lands including fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and wildlife habitat protection areas (WHPA).

In 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 61, which makes it free for anyone, resident and nonresident, to fish in Montana on Mother’s Day.