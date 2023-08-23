Child dies after being hit by a vehicle in the Helena Valley

A two-year-old girl died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, after being accidentally hit by a vehicle in the Helena Valley, according to Lewis & Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert.

Colbert says it happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on private property on Ferry Drive several miles north-northeast of Helena.

According to Colbert, a family member accidentally hit the young girl with their vehicle.

The family tried to get the girl help as soon as possible and met an ambulance at the parking lot of Ace Hardware in the North Helena Valley.

The two-year-old was taken from the area to St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena; at 3 p.m., doctors pronounced the child deceased.

Colbert says the driver was not under the influence, and the incident was ruled as an accident.

The identity of the child has not yet been released.