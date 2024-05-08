Chippewa Cree Tribe declares disaster due to flooding

GREAT FALLS — The Chippewa Cree Tribe has issued a Declaration of Disaster due to flooding in the areas of Rocky Boy, Box Elder, and the surrounding community.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 12 p.m.

In addition, there is a high wind warning with Northwest winds at 35 to 45 mph, with gusts near 70 mph until Wednesday at 6 am.

A news release from the tribe says that due to extremely hazardous conditions, the roads will be closed to Beaver Creek, Sandy Creek, and the Mountains to thru traffic. Please do not try to risk entering the area.

Currently, they are experiencing minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Chippewa Cree and Emergency personnel will continuously monitor the situation and work on mitigating flood areas.

Tribal Water Resources asks that residents limit water use as much as possible until further notice.

In case of emergency, call 911. The Incident Command Team is available to the community to assist in hazardous situations.

Call 406-395-5558 to report hazardous conditions or if you are unable to safely enter or exit your home.

Floodwater and standing water can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards, and injuries. For more information on how to prepare, respond, and recover from flooding, please click here.

