Church favored by Butte Copper King William Clark still going after 140 years

BUTTE - From the richest Copper Kings to the lowliest miners — they all worshipped at one time at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Uptown Butte.

St. John’s Episcopal Church has been open for more than 140 years, and its small but dedicated membership works hard every day to keep this historic house of worship open.

“This is a continuously running church since 1881, the doors have never closed on this church. This church needs to be here because this is a historic church and it’s only really meaningful to the people of Butte,” said church organist Marylynn Fay.

This was the church of Copper King William Clark, who bought some of the church’s intricate stained-glass windows which are works of art.

“Probably it was their economic health at the time that gave us these beautiful windows by J&R Lamb out of New York City. There were two other stained-glass manufacturers in Butte in that day, but they brought the best in from New York,” said St. John’s member Jim Fay.

Clark also bought the church’s pipe organ that was erected in 1895 which has over 100 pipes and is an amazing piece of equipment.

“It has such a beautiful sound. It’s bright and it’s a great pipe organ,” said Fay.

Like many churches, St. John’s has seen a drop in membership, but the church is trying to get more active in the community to encourage others to attend.

“This last Sunday we had eight people who were either new or returned after not being here for a long time,” said Jim Fay.

The congregation is older, but it’s dedicated to keeping it going.

“All the members of this congregation have poured their hearts, their lives, their souls to worship here at this church and I think it would be too sad if we couldn’t keep it going, but we're trying and we’re praying and we’re believing and with God’s grace we will be here for another 100 years,” said Fay.