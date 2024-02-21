Committee proposed to help get more public art on display in Butte

BUTTE — Walk around Uptown Butte and it's clear — the Mining City understands the importance of public art.

That's why city officials are considering starting a public arts committee to make it easier to get art on Butte’s city streets.

“We’ll have a committee together when somebody’s looking and would like to put up a mural or piece of art somewhere, we’ll have this committee that is helping direct that and bring resources to these people,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The city is considering a seven-member committee that could review and help get art projects done on city streets.

“It enhances quality of life and we have a fantastic art community here and I think people don’t even realize that in Butte,” said Gallagher.

People in Butte’s art community support the idea of more public art.

“Butte without art is going to look like it’s industrial, it’s going to look depressed. We put the art in, we add the color. But truly having public art is a benefit to any city,” said Butte artist Elizabeth Tritthart.

The committee also would help preserve the artworks on display.

“When things get deteriorated or whatever, we can have a plan moving forward of how to replace art, where it should be located,” said Gallagher.

Some people hope the city will take input from local artists.

“I would like to see that if we establish a committee that we make use of the existing foundations and artists in the community,” said Tritthart.