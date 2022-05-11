Community basketball tournament coming to Uptown Butte

BUUTE - Uptown Hoops Inc. is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to get the community involved in a friendly competitive sporting event.

The group has big plans to turn this tournament into an annual event to support the local economy.

"We also have plans to put our funds back into the community, whether it means going back to sporting events, sports programs, community basketball courts and hoops," said Uptown Hoops co-founder Kayla McCarthy.

McCarthy says he wants Uptown Hoops to be a local organization that takes on projects and tries to better the community, "we’re trying to set a precedent this first year that we mean business and we’re really trying to get something going here for Butte."

The event will have 10 courts scattered across Granite and Broadway streets. There will be 10 divisions, and each division will have 16 teams. Middle school, high school, adult, and adaptive are the divisions players can be broken up into.

There will be local vendors and food trucks in the parking lot near the Lexington Gardens.

McCarthy says that the idea to host a basketball tournament came from her childhood memories of playing 3-on-3 tournaments with friends. "It was like the highlight of our summer as kids so it made me think about us starting one here cause it’s such a great place. The community is so supportive of sporting events."

The event will be held June 18-19. If you have a child that would like to play in a team, Uptown Hoops is looking to fill up the kid's team division. Cash prizes will be given out during the event.