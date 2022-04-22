Concerns voiced over possible demolition of Butte buildings

BUTTE—Will the buildings on East Park Street be demolished?

Citizens continue to raise their concerns at the Council of commissioner meetings to stall the demolition.

During a recent Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners meeting, people spoke about the report used to make the decision to demolish what used to be the Butte Rescue Mission thrift store and other historical buildings on East Park Street.

"It just breaks my heart to see Butte squander their historic resources which are the last remaining buildings," said Robert Renouard, a concerned Butte citizen. "These problems on these buildings are not insurmountable."

Jim Ward says he feels the report is inaccurate because every building in Butte would be considered for demolition under the guidelines of the limited assessment report.

"What concerns me is when this precedence is set, we can use an instrument like this to literally tear down any building in this town. Any building in this town," said Ward.

According to Professional Practice guidelines, structural condition assessment of existing buildings — limited scope structural assessments — are intended to address specific structural elements of a building, so the scope of the assessment may be limited to those structural elements of direct concern.

Brian McGregor says he appreciates the Council of Commissioners listening to the citizens’ concerns.

"I’d like to thank the commissioners that six voted the way they did to push this thing off until we can get a better look at it, so you could get a better look at it, but I don’t think you’re gonna find much good to look at in this," said McGregor.

The demolition will be discussed at the next Council of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, April 27.