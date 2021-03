A 60-year-old state record for brown trout has been broken by a Montana man.

Montanaoutdoor.com reports that Robbi Dockter of Conrad had the lucky catch.

He hooked the brown trout at Marias River, in the northwest corner of the state.

The fish, which was verified by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, weighed in at a whopping 32.43 pounds.

The previous record for brown trout in Montana had been held since 1966.

That trout, caught by E.H. Peck Bacon, weighed 29 pounds, and was caught in Wade Lake.