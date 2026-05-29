Crews battle Anticline Fire in Eastern Montana

WIBAUX — Fire crews in Eastern Montana were battling a large grass fire on Friday.

The Anticline Fire sparked late Thursday near the town of Wibaux and was estimated at 1,000 acres on Friday morning.

Fire crews from surrounding areas, including state and federal resources, have responded to the scene in an area known as the Pine Unit.

Despite high winds, firefighting efforts on Thursday included a helicopter and other aviation assets, according to a social media post by the Wibaux Volunteer Fire Department.

"Crews will continue to be on scene through the night working on strengthening fire lines and securing edges due to the high winds tonight and tomorrow," the post states. "Currently there is still quite a few spots burning throughout the fire."

The pubic is asked to avoid the area.