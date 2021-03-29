Menu

Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Crews quickly knock down house fire near Belgrade

items.[0].videoTitle
Central Valley Fire crews were called to a home in the River Rock subdivision near Belgrade at about 3:15 am Monday morning.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:23:15-04

BELGRADE — Central Valley Fire crews were called to a home in the River Rock subdivision near Belgrade at about 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

Firetrucks and an ambulance lined up down Woodman Drive in the early morning hours, but the homeowners and their house escaped major injury or damage.

Fire officials tell MTN News that rags that had been used to stain some wood then thrown in the trash caught fire.

The flames spread to the siding of the house and then burned through to the garage. The homeowners smelled smoke and called for help.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the rest of the home.

Both residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but needed no other treatment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday Night at 9:00