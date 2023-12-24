Danny Berg Dinner returning to Great Falls on Christmas Day

GREAT FALLS — A man best remembered for giving back to his community believed no one should be alone for Christmas.

Danny Berg kept that flame of hope burning right up until his death. Since then, friends and family have carried on his legacy.

The traditional community dinner was canceled last year but is back for 2023.

More than 30 years ago, Inge Buchholtz and a group of friends, including the late Danny Berg, were sitting around drinking coffee when Danny came up with an idea.

“He just one day said, you know, I have this dream to do a dinner for the homeless because nobody should be left alone on Christmas,” said Buchholz, the owner of Inge’s Fashions and a longtime volunteer with the dinner. “We all said, go for it.”

Danny Berg was a local businessman and also a Montana Air National Guard Master Sergeant.

His dream turned into a holiday tradition, where countless volunteers have helped feed thousands of people on Christmas Day.

“He was such a nice guy. Danny was very community-orientated,” said Buchholz. “He did so many things for this city that it was a pleasure knowing him. It was a pleasure working with him.”

The dinner began at the Heisey Center and at first was limited to the homeless.

It has since moved to the Great Falls Senior Center and is now open to all.

“We just love to serve you. We'd love to have you come and visit. We'd love to have you have a good meal and be happy and have a good holiday season,” said Buchholz.

The dinner, which Buchholz estimates feeds up to 700 people, is free but donations are welcome. It takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Home deliveries are available, but people wanting home delivery are asked to call 208-284-4543 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Buchholz says the group has plenty of volunteers and even a waiting list of people wanting to help.

While organizing, preparing and serving the food is a big job, she’s almost positive, there’s one angel giving guidance from above.

“I always say, I hope, Danny, you look down and have a smile on your face for what you have started,” said Buchholz.

More information on the dinner can be found on the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner Facebook page.