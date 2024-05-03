Deadline for Montana veterans to take long-term care survey extended

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) wants input from more veterans to help them plan for long-term veteran care needs in the state.

While 3,000 veterans have filled out the survey so far, DPHHS is hoping to get at least 5,000 survey responses.

The survey submission deadline has now been extended until July 15.

The survey is meant to thoroughly examine the state's veteran population demographics, assess current long-term care services, and figure out future needs such as nursing homes, Alzheimer's support services, in-home care and more.

The Veterans Long-Term Care Needs survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and can be submitted online or via mail. Find the survey online at https://dphhs.mt.gov/veteransltc/index.

Veterans with questions can contact the DPHHS Senior and Long Term Care Division at 406-444-4077.

A detailed report of results will be given to the state administration and Veterans Affairs interim committee in September.