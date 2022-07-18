The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that at least one person died in a crash Friday on Highway 212 near the town of Roberts.

The crash was reported to the MHP at 10:25 p.m. and happened at mile marker 82.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office referred questions Monday morning to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A patrol dispatcher referred questions about the incident to Sgt. Jay Nelson, who was not available at the time.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. on Monday:

Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.



Pursuant to policy, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The accident is being investigated by outside agencies including the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.



Sheriff McQuillan states, “At this point in the investigation, it is of the utmost importance that we proceed with transparency and without the appearance of conflict. To that end, I have asked for an independent coroner and outside agencies to investigate this tragic event.”



The decedents were transported to Billings for an autopsy at the State Crime Lab. As required by law, a public coroner’s inquest will be held at a later date. The deputy’s name will be released at a later date.

We will update you if we get more information.