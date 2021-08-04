Deadly crash reported in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year old man from Fergus County died in a Tuesday evening crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol says he was westbound on Highway 426 when he failed to negotiate a curve, continued straight, and began to go off the right side of the road. He over-corrected and the vehicle slid off the road and rolled.

The MHP says that the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle in the accident that happened at around 5:40 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.

The MHP report says that speed and drugs and/or alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

