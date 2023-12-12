Watch Now
Deadly crash reported in Teton County

MTN News
Posted at 9:04 AM, Dec 12, 2023
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in at least one fatality.

The crash was reported to the MHP just before 9 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023.

It happened along 32nd Road NW and 5th Lane NW, east of Pendroy and southwest of Conrad.

MHP reports a 43-year-old man from Conrad — whose name has not been released — died in the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP report says that the man was eastbound and drifted off the road. He over-corrected, and the vehicle spun across the road to the north-side ditch and rolled.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and died at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash, but speed may have been a factor, according to the MHP.

