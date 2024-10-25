National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

BILLINGS — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place across Montana on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2024.

The biannual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at sites across Montana to allow people to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

A news release states:

"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs."

“Getting rid of expired or unused prescription drugs, especially opioids, is an important step all Montanans can take to help fight the national epidemic of drug overdoses. I urge everyone to participate in the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day by cleaning out their medicine cabinet. It’s an easy way to help make our communities safer,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

“Prevention of drug misuse starts at home. For over a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has provided our community a safe and easy way to get rid of unnecessary medications,” said DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Cesar Avila.

Numerous sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal agencies across the Treasure State are participating in Saturday's Take Back Day.

Information about collection sites and the event can be found at: https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

Montanans turned in 2,270 pounds of prescription drugs at 25 collection sites during the event in April. Twenty-six law enforcement agencies participated.