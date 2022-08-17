Debate over marijuana sales in Great Falls continues

GREAT FALLS - City commissioners discussed proposed marijuana sales within Great Falls city limits during a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was to gauge public opinion on the issue after several lawsuits against the city of Great Falls have required an amendment to be made to the city marijuana ordinance.

If Great Falls voters approve the sale of recreational marijuana this November, or if courts place an injunction on the city, stating it can’t prohibit sales, the amendment creates an avenue for legal growth.

The amendment would permit the sale of recreational marijuana in commercially zoned districts. Currently, the amendment is up for debate but can be officially passed at a public hearing on Sept. 6.

It’s important to recognize, however, that just because the amendment passes in a few weeks, doesn’t mean that dispensaries will start popping up around the city. It just means it will be added to the ballot.

Voters will make the decision in the November election on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana within the city limits of Great Falls.