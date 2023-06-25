Deer Lodge animal shelter holds fundraiser complete with puppy kissing booth

DEER LODGE - Well, who doesn’t want to kiss a puppy? Folks in Deer Lodge had a chance at P.A.W.H.S Animal Shelter, where a fundraiser was held as a final push for the annual community spay and neuter clinic coming up on July 8.

"The numbers that are coming in for the cats and the dogs are about double of what they usually are. The expense of living has really soared to a high over the last couple of years. We see that even in the grocery store, you know the dog food costs, the cat food costs. All of that is on the rise. So I think that’s why there’s such a drive for this community clinic," says Autumn Hobley, P.A.W.H.S Animal Shelter.

The fundraiser included a puppy kissing booth as well as an opportunity to play with kittens and the opportunity to read to River, a disabled pet whose surgery was paid for through community donations.

Hobley says that River is a reminder for the public that adopting a disabled pet is not a barrier and that the pet can still lead a full life.

"He raises spirits where ever he goes and, yes, being an amputee is not a death sentence by any means. There’s always more to do. There’s just a change of focus, a change of opportunity that can even be bigger and better," says Hobley.