Demolition of historic Montana railway bridge is successful

Jolee Sallee
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:10:49-04

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) issued a release late Thursday giving a heads up to drivers near Livingston.

MDT has completed the US 89 Highway Bridge inspection following the mitigation work on the MRL Railroad Bridge that was damaged during the 2022 spring flooding.

The US Highway 89 Bridge over the Yellowstone River is now open to alternating single-lane traffic until girder damage repairs can be completed.

Motorists should expect VMS boards indicating, single-lane traffic through the work zone and reduced speeds.

For the safety of the public and workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

