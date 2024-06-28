Don't miss your shot at a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks 'SuperTag'

BOZEMAN — Hunting is a privilege in Montana and the opportunity to do so is pretty simple.

A hunting license allows you to hunt in a specified district for a specified animal. That's true for all but eight hunters thanks to the Montana SuperTag.

Hunters in Montana the process is to go to a map, find the hunting district they would like to hunt in, and select the species they would like to hunt. Get a licence and that's where they go.

However, Montana has a unique opportunity for hunters, the chance to land a SuperTag, and it’s easy to try.

“Drawing a hunting license for most of the big game species that we have in Montana at $5 a chance. And if you draw that license, it allows you to hunt in any district for that species in the state,” explained Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen.

Deer, elk, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, mountain lion and bison. Select the species and pay $5, and then enter as many times as you'd like.

The Montana Legislature recently gave Montana hunters a freebie as it were — just for being a Montana hunter.

“For residents who purchased a general deer or general elk license they are automatically entered into a super tag lottery for moose,” Jacobsen said.

All of the entry money goes to increasing hunter access across Montana as well as supporting conservation efforts across the state.

Hunters only have a few days left to get in on the super tag. So, head over to the FWP website or head to an FWP office any time before 11:45 p.m. on June 30.