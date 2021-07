BILLINGS — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports an earthquake was reported Tuesday morning northeast of Billings.

The earthquake near Melstone was reported at 5:44 a.m. and was a magnitude 4.1. It occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

There have been no reports of damage, but authorities said the earthquake could likely have been felt in the Billings area.

