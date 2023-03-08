Edmonton Pipers returning to Butte to mark St. Patrick’s Day

BUTTE - St. Patrick’s Day is next week and Butte will see the return of their favorite pipe band from our neighbors to the north.
The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service will return to play in Butte over St. Patrick’s Day after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.
The group has been a fixture in the St. Patrick’s Day parade since they first came to the Mining City in 1984.
The band is expected to arrive in Butte on March 15 and will play at several locations over the next three days.
Schedule of appearances:
- March 15 - 7:00 pm, Irish in Me, 401 S, Wyoming St.
- March 16 - 10:30 am, Head Start, 1000 S. Arizona St.
- March 16 - 11:30 am, Big Sky Senior Living, 3701 Elizabeth Warren Ave.
- March 16 - 12:30 pm, Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.
- March 16 - 2:30 pm, Northwestern Energy GOB, 11 E. Park St.
- March 16 - 3:30 pm, Butte Plaza Mall 3100 Harrison Ave.
- March 16 - 4:30 pm, BSB Courthouse Rotunda, 155 W, Granite St.
- March 16 - 5:30 pm, Crazee Carol’s, 2702 Walnut St.
- March 16 - 6:30 pm, Butte Brewery, 465 E. Galena St.
- March 16 - 8:00 pm, 51 Below, 51 W. Park St.
- March 16 - 9:00 pm, Cavalier Lounge, Hotel Finlen, 100 E, Broadway
- March 17 - 9:00 am, West Elementary, 1000 Steel St.
- March 17 - 10:00 am, The Springs, 300 Mt. Highland Drive
- March 17 -12:00 pm, Parade, Uptown Butte streets
- March 17 - 1:00 pm, Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St,
- March 17 - 2:30 pm, Shenanigans Bar and Casino, 1000 S. Excelsior Ave.
- March 17 - 3:30 pm, Sam’s Place, 905 N. Excelsior Ave.
- March 17 - 5:00 pm, Pair-A-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave.
- March 17 - 6:00 pm, The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.
- March 17 - 7:45 pm, Handing Down the Heritage, Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.
- March 17 - 9:00 pm, M&M Bar & Grill, 17 N. Main St.