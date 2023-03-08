Edmonton Pipers returning to Butte to mark St. Patrick’s Day

BUTTE - St. Patrick’s Day is next week and Butte will see the return of their favorite pipe band from our neighbors to the north.

The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service will return to play in Butte over St. Patrick’s Day after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.

The group has been a fixture in the St. Patrick’s Day parade since they first came to the Mining City in 1984.

The band is expected to arrive in Butte on March 15 and will play at several locations over the next three days.

Schedule of appearances: