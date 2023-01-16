Elderly woman died following semi crash in Madison County

BOZEMAN - An elderly woman died after a semi-truck crashed into her car in Madison County.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Hayden Mannetter says the accident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 12, on US 287 at mile marker 23.9.

Hayden says the semi-truck driver was driving too fast for road conditions when he lost control.

Mannetter says the elderly woman drove into a ditch in an attempt to avoid the semi.

The truck also crashed into the ditch, killing the elderly woman.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash.

Trooper Mannetter said the crash resulted from speed and road conditions.

This story will be updated as we learn more.