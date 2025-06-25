Family receives big donation after losing home in Montana storm

SHEPHERD — The Dalton family lost everything, including their home, on June 16, after a severe hailstorm in Shepherd

The storm blew their house off its foundation, sending it nearly 20 feet away before it landed on top of one of their vehicles, crushing it and destroying nearly everything inside.

Despite experiencing one of the worst days of their lives, the Daltons have felt the absolute best from their community.

“There are good people still out there that are willing to help,” Joe Dalton said Tuesday.

Friends, family, and even strangers have rallied behind them. After receiving numerous donations from the community, the Daltons received one more significant gift to help them get back on their feet.

Joanna Paloni donated her 29-foot trailer to the Daltons Monday night.

“We just couldn't believe that someone in such a hard pinch like ourselves was able to just donate it without a second thought,” Dalton said.

Thanks to Paloni, a woman they didn’t even know a couple of days ago, the Daltons are now out of hotels and on their property once again.

“Being on the property again, you know, kind of gives us a little more home feel,” Dalton said.

As they begin to rebuild their lives after experiencing the unimaginable, Joe Dalton added, “I just hope that everyone else in the community still gets the same support that we have.”