Fatal crash reported in Chouteau County

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in the crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 2004 Ford pickup truck was heading west at about 2:10 a.m. on Panton Road and drifted on to the right shoulder.

The driver corrected to the left, and then over-corrected to the right. The vehicle rotated, went off the road, and rolled on to its roof.

A 25-year old man from Geraldine died at the scene; the other person - a 28-year old man from Geraldine - was taken via ambulance to Fort Benton, and then flown via Mercy Flight to a hospital in Great Falls. His current condition has not been released.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, and neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Chouteau County.

According to the MHP, a trooper was dispatched to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

It happened along Panton Road, several miles east of Geraldine.

No other details have been released at this point.

