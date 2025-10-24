Fatal I-90 crash linked to truck driver reportedly checking email

BOZEMAN — A fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 claimed the life of a 42-year-old Bozeman woman on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, a 53-year-old Billings man, driving a Peterbilt truck in the eastbound lane, struck several vehicles that were slowing down due to a construction zone near mile marker 311.

The driver stated to troopers that he was checking his email at the time of the crash.

The truck driver did not slow down in the construction zone and continued at highway speeds, striking the rear of a VW Golf, driven by the Bozeman woman who died.

The truck then struck a Subaru driven by a 69-year-old Laurel woman, causing her vehicle to push forward, sideswiping a Ford Explorer driven by a 35-year-old man with a 9-year-old girl as the passenger.

Both the Subaru and Ford then drove off the right side of the interstate.

The Peterbilt then drove off the right side of the road and struck a fence.

The Bozeman woman was pronounced dead on the scene.