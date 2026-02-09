If you've ever wanted to play Survivor, an iconic part of the game is coming to Montana.

Finding the Treasure State's hidden immunity idol could gift you a seat at the 50th season's finale in Los Angeles.

Idol hunt in the Treasure State: Survivor 50 fan challenge coming to Montana

Whether you've been watching since Borneo and the Australian Outback, or love the new era's twists and advantages, there's a way to join in on the game that doesn't involve being marooned or starving on an island.

As part of the Survivor 50 Challenge, Survivor is hiding an idol in all 50 states. That means an idol will be hidden in Montana!

A clue will be revealed Tuesday at 1 p.m. online. Then, an immersive hunt open to everyone Thursday.

If you find the idol, instead of keeping you safe from being voted off at tribal council, you get a chance to be a part of the live finale in May.