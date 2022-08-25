FBI investigating after suspect killed in reported hostage situation near Pryor

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Pryor on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The shooting happened after officers responded to what the FBI said was a "domestic situation" at a residence.

"Upon arrival, they determined the subject had taken several people hostage," a news release states. "The subject, a 32-year-old male, is deceased. Five adults had to receive medical treatment. No BIA officers were injured."

The man was shot by an officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

There is no word at this point on the nature and extent of injuries to the other people. The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

No other details have been disclosed at this point. We will update you if we get more information.