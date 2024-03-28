Federal authorities approve Montana plans to address digital access

HELENA — Federal authorities have approved a state plan for addressing gaps in digital access, marking a key step toward continued efforts to expand high-speed internet development.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has signed off on Montana’s “Digital Opportunity Plan.”

Each state submitted a plan aimed at ensuring all people have access to the skills and technology they need to participate in the “digital economy.”

Leaders said the vast majority of Montana’s population is in groups that face barriers to digital opportunities, including those in rural areas, those 60 and older, and Native Americans.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said in a statement that this approval allows Montana to compete for new federal funding.